Elon Musk reveals he has Asperger’s syndrome on ‘Saturday Night Live’

On Saturday, Elon Muck made his controversial Saturday Night live debut.



The entrepreneur and the world’s richest man appeared on the sketch show, which was live-streamed internationally via YouTube in more than 100 countries. The moment becomes a historic occasion for the long-running sketch show as it was the first time ever the show was live-streamed internationally.



During his opening monologue, Musk called himself to be the first person with Asperger syndrome to host the 'SNL'.



“It’s an honor to be hosting Saturday Night Live, I mean that,” Elon said. “Sometimes after I say something, I have to say I mean that so people really know I mean it. That’s because I’ve always had a lot of intonational variation when I speak, which I’ve been told makes for great comedy.”



“I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL. Or at least the first to admit it,” Elon said.

Later in the monologue, the 49-year-old Tesla CEO also joked about his and Grimes‘ son X Æ A-XII name, saying it’s “pronounced like a cat running across a keyboard,”. For the unversed, last year, the unusual name of their son become the talk of the world. (Musk pronounces it as ' X Ash A Twelve')



Although, later everyone pointed out that Elon is not the first person with Asperger’s to host the show. Previous cast member Dan Aykroyd also had Asperger’s and he hosted the show in 2003.



As it was mother's day special, Elon was joined by his mother Maye Musk on stage. By mentioning cryptocurrency Dogecoin in their chat, her mother said, ''I'm excited (about) my mother's day gift. I just hope it's not Dogecoin," Maye told her son. "It is. It sure is," Musk replied.