Don't Be a Baka: Learn these 10 Japanese words before watching Suzume

In a Japanese movie, when the wise sensei points to a young boy and says, "That shounen (shoh-nuhn) has the heart of a warrior," you know he's destined for greatness. “Shounen” means “young boy”, but it represents a spirit of determination and courage that transcends age.



A shoujo represents the epitome of cuteness- from frilly dresses and cute accessories to sugary sweet mannerisms, in Japanese culture. “Shoujo” (shoh-joh) translates to ”a young girl”, but don't be fooled by her innocent exterior - the shoujo is a force to be reckoned with!



Being an "otaku" (oh-ta-koo) in Japan is not just a hobby, it's a way of life! “Otaku” is used for a person obsessed with or highly invested in a particular hobby and has deep knowledge about it. It is somewhat equivalent to “nerd” or “geek” in English.



In Japanese culture, calling someone "baka" (ba-kuh) is like saying "you're a silly goose" in English. However, in some anime, the word can be used as a playful insult between friends.



The word “senpai” (sehn-pie), in simple terms, means “a senior.” In anime, the protagonist is often mentored by a senpai, like Naruto and Jiraiya or Hinata and Kurenai from the famous anime series Naruto.



Just like how sushi is an essential part of Japanese cuisine, expressing gratitude through words like “Arigatou” (ah-ree-gah-toh) or “Arigatou gozaimasu (formal)” (ah-ree-gah-toh goh-zah-ee-mahs) is an essential part of Japanese culture, even in anime.



Like a recurring catchphrase in an anime, the word "Daijoubu desu ka" (die-joh-boo dess kah) often appears whenever a character is in trouble, and someone else asks if they are alright. The word "Daijoubu" is a magic word that can calm any situation and assure everyone that everything is going to be just fine.



If you ever make a friend in Japan, just remember to call them "tomodachi" (toh-moh-dah-chee) - the word that means a friend for life!

"Yamero"(yam-ero) is a powerful word that can stop anyone in their tracks. It's like when Goku from the anime series "Dragon Ball Z" yells "Yamero!" at his enemy Frieza to try and stop him from attacking his friends.



When your favorite anime character says "ureshii"(ure-shee) it means they're overjoyed! It's the perfect word to express happiness in Japanese.



