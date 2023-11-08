Did Prince Harry turn down invitation for King Charles's 75th birthday celebrations? Here's the truth

King Charles is turning 75 on 14 November and his younger son Prince Harry will not be a part of the celebration. There have been multiple reports speculating the absence of Harry at his father's 75th birthday celebration. Most have stated that Harry had declined the invitation.



Harry lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children in the US after the couple quit their roles as senior members of the British Royal Family in 2021.



A report in the Sunday Times reported that King Charles will celebrate his birthday at Clarence House and that Prince Harry would "not making the trip from California" despite being invited.



Now, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex has called these reports "disappointing" and clarified that Harry, in fact, has not been invited for the celebrations.



A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Town & Country, "In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story."

Since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals, Prince Harry returned to the UK a few times, including in September for the annual WellChild awards and in May for his King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.



The King and his younger son share a strained relationship. Earlier this year, Harry had admitted that he was not in touch with his father or older brother Prince William.



When TV host Anderson Cooper asked Harry if he was in contact with Charles, he clarified, "We aren't— we haven't spoken for quite a while." Still, the Duke of Sussex remains hopeful for reconciliation, telling Cooper, "The ball is very much in their court. But, you know, Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one's telling us the specifics or anything. There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn't get leaked."