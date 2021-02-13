Dia Mirza to marry Mumbai-based businessman on February 15?

Actress Dia Mirza is reportedly all set to tie the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15.



The duo will exchange wedding vows in the presence of their families and close friends in an intimate ceremony. However, the reports are not yet confirmed by the actress, neither they are denied.



Meanwhile, Dia is previously married to Sahil Sangha. The couple got married in October 2014 and stayed married for five years before they separated in 2019. The couple were together for nearly a decade.



"After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," they had said in a statement.



On the work front, Dia was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' and is currently working on a Telugu film titled 'Wild Dog'.