Debunking 5 common diabetes myths

Approximately 77 million Indians have diabetes, and it is estimated that nearly 57 per cent of adults with the disease go undiagnosed. Despite how common the condition is, there are still a lot of myths around it that lead to an inadequate or incorrect understanding of diabetes and how to treat it. It's crucial to gain a thorough awareness of these little-known facts so that persons with diabetes and those who care for them can have a better understanding of the chronic illness and how to best manage their health.



Hanish Gupta, Consultant Physician and Cardiologist, Life Aid Hospital, Delhi said, "Almost three-fourths of India's diabetes population have uncontrolled blood glucose levels, and half of them show poor blood pressure control. Further, at least one-third of them have increased cholesterol and lipids. Common reasons for these metabolic abnormalities include non-adherence to treatment, infrequent doctor visits and lack of awareness of long-term consequences of poorly managed diabetes."



Here are five common myths about diabetes de-bunked:



Sugar alone causes diabetes



Fact: Diabetes is a complex condition related to several factors. These include being overweight or obese, leading a sedentary lifestyle, having an unhealthy diet, and more. It can also be related to genetic factors, such as a family history of diabetes. While people with diabetes are often advised to control their sugar intake, eating too much sugar alone does not cause diabetes.



However, still, be mindful of your sugar consumption -- moderation is key. An overall diet high in sugar can mean higher calories, which can contribute to weight gain and consequently increase your risk of diabetes. On the whole, try to opt for low glycemic index options and foods high in fibre as well, to achieve the right balance.



Diabetes can be cured



Fact: While in rare cases diabetes is reversible, in most cases, diabetes once developed, is a lifelong condition. But living with diabetes doesn't have to be scary. There are various ways to effectively manage the condition. With proper adherence to prescribed medication and dietary and lifestyle modifications, as well as monitoring of one's glucose levels, people with diabetes can live full life. By discussing with a doctor what diabetes management approach works best in individual cases, people can achieve their target glucose range and achieve optimal health.