David Beckham's son Brooklyn signs with Range Media Partners, a brand building company

David Beckham’s son Brooklyn has been signed by Range Media Partners, a management form and brand development company.

Brooklyn Beckham has previously done some modelling assignments and is also famous for his fashion photography, a skill he wants to hone apparently. His captured clicks have featured in campaigns for luxury labels like Burberry and BMW. They have also landed on cover pages of Vogue.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Kai Gayoso, who leads digital talent representation at Range Media, said, “Brooklyn is an entrepreneur at heart and, as he steps into this new chapter of his life, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him on building every facet of his brand.”

Range Media Partners was founded last September by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham.