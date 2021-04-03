Classic 'Star Wars' books to re-release for Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary

The 'Star Wars' Legends books are home to some of the best and most beloved stories in the Star Wars universe, which is why some of them are getting new re-releases.



In celebration of Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary, some of the best Star Wars Legends books are getting new trade paperback editions, complete with new cover art.





As Lucasfilm celebrates its 50th anniversary, we’re curating a collection of essential #StarWars Legends novels in trade paperback with new covers. Shatterpoint will also receive a fully unabridged audio edition, for the first time. Available June 15th



The new run of books will be part of Del Rey and Lucasfilm's 'The Essential Legends Collection.' The new line will pull in some of the fan-favourite novels from the last 40 years of Star Wars books.



The first batch of novels in the new collection will include three classics: 'Heir to the Empire', 'Path of Destruction', and 'Shatterpoint'.

The new editions of all three books will be available starting on June 15.