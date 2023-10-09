Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello dies at 61 due to allergic reaction

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael,” his family said in a statement. “His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.”



Michael was born on January 26, 1962 and became popular after hosting shows on PBS and the Food Network. He also appeared on Top Chef, Top Chef Masters and The Next Iron Chef. According to his website, he “has been acknowledged by the Culinary Institute of America, IACP, Food & Wine Magazine, and many more for his success as both a Chef and restaurant professional. He has developed over 10 restaurants, including his hugely popular and critically acclaimed Bottega Restaurant in Yountville, California (Napa Valley); his new Spanish restaurant Coqueta on Pier 5 in San Francisco which earned a glowing 3.5 star review from the San Francisco Chronicle."



Michael died at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, surrounded by family and friends.