Carbon offset your travel with 'The Jurni'

In an effort to raise awareness on climate change and offset its effects on the environment, The Jurni, a highly curated newsletter on travel and culture, based in London/New Delhi has launched a unique initiative this Earth Day.



The Jurni has gamified the concept of carbon offsetting flight emissions in a rather clever way, wherein readers are given the opportunity to help offset carbon emissions from air travel.

Carbon offsetting is an activity that reduces the carbon emissions caused by humans to be released into the atmosphere, a known cause for global warming.



As the urgency of the climate crisis looms, founder and CEO of The Jurni, Priyam Sharma states, “The pandemic changed the way we felt about the world and what matters now more than ever.”

“Because travel is core to The Jurni, we are re-envisioning what greener, more mindful tourism looks like,” the company’s website says.





As part of this initiative, once you subscribe to The Jurni’s free newsletter, you are invited to select from popular domestic flight routes you would like to offset, learning about how much CO₂ is emitted per flight and contribute to The Jurni’s goal of offsetting 100 metric tonnes of carbon for 2021.



Here’s the clever bit: every flight is associated with referrals so each time anyone signs up, The Jurni plants trees with the support of their charity partner, The Air Foundation, to help offset travel, allowing readers to not just dream of distant lands, but a more hopeful future.

Focused on culture and travel, this newsletter was launched in 2020 and has been a true pandemic success story. Often described by readers as ‘clever’ and ‘addictive’ The Jurni has seen exponential, organic growth and is changing the morning habits of the global Indian millennial, and now with a much-needed cause.