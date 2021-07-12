Cannes 2021: Jodie Turner-Smith robbed of jewels worth thousands of euros

Hollywood star Jodie Turner-Smith became the victim of a jewel theft on Friday as she turned up at the film festival to support her turn in American film ‘After Yang’.

Post the inciden, Jodie tweeted, “Didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are…”

The actress was staying at an unnamed hotel on the Croisette. The Nice-Martin’s sources estimated that the value of the jewels was in the tens of thousands of euros. No signs of a break-in were reportedly found in the room, which was accessible by magnetic keycard.

Meanwhile, Jodie Turner-Smith is the face of Gucci High Jewelry, and has been bedecked in Gucci couture and jewels throughout the festival. Walking the carpet Thursday night for the world premiere of After Yang, she wore a yellow gold necklace, bracelet and earrings that featured yellow beryls and diamonds, as well as a white gold heart-shaped tanzanite and diamond ring.

Jodie Turner-Smith recently starred as Anne Boleyn in a British mini-series. She attended Cannes to support director Kogonada’s Un Certain Regard competition title ‘After Yang’, a sci-fi drama about a family mourning the death of its android, in which she stars alongside Colin Farrell.