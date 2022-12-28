Cameron Diaz's tip to cheat a workout and still stay in shape: Dance as hard as you can
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz is all set to ring in the new year and has even shared a few tips with her fans on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle even during a time of festivities.
While speaking to E! News, Diaz discussed her goals for 2023 and gave fans tips on how to stay healthy in the new year.
Diaz stated that it is important to set manageable goals rather than aiming for the impossible.
"Your motivation is just that it's got to get done," Diaz said. "You just gotta get s--- done. It's your choice. There's not much else to do other than the task at hand. There's nothing you can do other than just starting toward the goal you have in mind. That's how I look at it. There are no real tricks."
Diaz said that fitness goals need not be complicated and can be as simple as dancing around your house, if you don't have time to go to the gym. The actress said when she lacks time to head to a gym she sneaks in a workout by looking up "yoga and stretching videos on YouTube."
"I don't think enough people realize there are a lot of things you can do in a small space to just keep your body moving," Diaz said. "A really great thing to do is to just put your headphones in, put on a playlist and dance for like 15 minutes straight as hard as you can. Then, you just go take a shower and start your day."
Diaz feels everyone should create "a little short playlist" filled with "six of your favorite songs" that "make you want to move like you can't stop dancing."
The actress also added, "You don't even need to have workout clothes. You can just be naked or in your underwear and dance."
Diaz, meanwhile, admitted to be in 'Frozen land' as far as her playlist is concerned.
"I'm just in ‘Frozen’ land with my daughter right now," she said, adding "Let It Go" is constantly in her head. She joked she has "listened to it 15 times today already."