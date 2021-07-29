Caitlyn Jenner recalls struggling with identity during Olympics in new series 'Untold'

More than four decades after winning an Olympic gold, Caitlyn Jenner is looking back at the journey and the secrets she kept during her time under the spotlight.



Jenner has opened up in Netflix's forthcoming five-part sports theme docuseries titled 'Untold'. Jenner who had won gold at the 1976 Summer Olympics in the men's decathlon, reflects on being an Olympic athlete and her past struggles with identity.



The trailer of the series shows Jenner speaking to camera. "I spent my entire life hiding," Jenner says. "I didn't want people to know me, and know who I was."



Decades after winning an Olympic gold, in 2015 Jenner came out as a transgender and reintroduced herself as Caitlyn as she featured on the cover of Vanity Fair.



"I was an Olympic Champion, the greatest athlete in the world," she adds. "But I was still the same old person with all the same old issues."



The weekly series 'Untold' will be available on Netflix, with each 80-minute episode looking back at iconic sports moments throughout history and uncovering the real stories that happened behind the scenes.



Besides Jener, the series also features boxer Christy Martin, tennis player Mardy Fish, basketball star Metta Sandiford-Artest and the United Hockey League team Danbury Trashers.

