Broadway's longest running show 'Phantom Of The Opera' to end 

The iconic Broadway musical 'Phantom Of The Opera' will be drawing its curtain for good in 2023. The musical has been Broadway's longest-running show and recently celebrated its 35th anniversary.



A spokesperson confirmed that the musical’s final performance will take place on 18 February 2023. There has been a total of 13,925 performances at New York’s Majestic Theatre.

“As a producer, you dream that a show will run forever. Indeed, my production of Andrew’s ‘Cats’ proudly declared for decades ‘Now and Forever',” producer Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement.

"Yet ‘Phantom’ has surpassed that show’s extraordinary Broadway run. But all shows do finally close."

The show made its debut in 1988 and since then has survived recessions, city riots, and a war. However, many feel the show could never fully recover from the 18-month long coronavirus shutdown.

The musical’s box office grosses have fluctuated since reopening, hitting over $1m a week but also dipping to $850,000.



The show opened first in London in 1986 and subsequently staged regular shows from 1988. Since then the 'Phantom Of The Opera' has been adapted in 17 languages across the world and has travelled to 183 cities and viewed approximately by 145 million people

