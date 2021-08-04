Bo Derek marries 'Sex and the City' star Jon Corbett in a secret ceremony

They have been in a long partnership for years and now it's official. Actor Jon Corbett recently revealed that he and partner Bo Derek got married at a secret ceremony in December.



"Around Christmas time we got married. Bo and I got married," Corbett told Jerry O'Connell, host of 'The Talk,' on Tuesday.



"I noticed your ring, and I was going to say something, but not on live television, but wow. Congratulations," O'Connell responded.

Corbett mentioned that this was the first time either he or Derek had mentioned their marriage in public.



"We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement," he said.



The couple has been together for 20 years and decided to tie the knot in the middle of a pandemic.



"After 20 years, we decided to get married. We didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated," said Corbett. "We thought let's get one nice thing out of it."



Corbett is best known for his role as Aidan Shaw, Carrie's ex-fiancé on 'Sex and the City.'



Derek made her breakthrough performance in the 1979 film '10,' and featured in in multiple TV series as well as movies such as 'Bolero,' 'Ghosts Can't Do It' and 'Tommy Boy.' She was also a Bond girl and featured in 'Dr No'.