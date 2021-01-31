Blake Lively says she felt 'insecure' about her body after giving birth to third child

Blake Lively is opening up about her post-pregnancy feelings. The actress recently revealed that she felt "insecure" about her body after giving birth to her third child.



In a recent post on social media, the proud mother looked back at her appearance of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and wrote how she "didn't fit into clothes."



The 'Gossip Girl' star opened up about just how challenging it was to find clothes. Taking to her Instagram stories, "I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth," she began. "And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many."





"It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer. It's alienating and confusing," Lively admitted. "And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle."



She continued by adding that "instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect."



The 33- year old actress mentioned Katie Sturino, the founder of Megababe, and lauded her for “challenging brands to do better, helping women to not feel alone. And she’s making meaningful progress. She reminds me, we all can ask for better from the brands we love.”



Blake is living a happy life with husband Ryan Reynolds and shares three kids together – daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 16 months.

