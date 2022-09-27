Are Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski dating?

Has Brad Pitt found new love? Days after reports of Leonardo Di Capiro and Bela Hadid's new romance came to light, his 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' co-star Brad Pitt is in news for similar reasons.



According to a report in PEOPLE, Pitt,58, is spending a lot of quality time with model Emily Ratajkowski, 31. Friends of the two are not sure if it's serious, and the two don't appear to be dating formally as yet.



Emily filed for divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this month after four years of marriage.



Meanwhile, sources close to Brad state he is living his best life in spite of an ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.



"Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them," the source told PEOPLE in July.

Jolie and Pitt, who were declared legally single by a judge in 2019. They are to Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.