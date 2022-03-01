Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller make their debut as a couple at the 2022 SAG Awards 

This news will cause a few heartbreaks. It is official now. Andrew Garfield made his relationship with Alyssa Miller public as they walked the red carpet together as a couple on Sunday night for SAG Awards 2022.



Andrew, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his part in 'tick, tick...BOOM!', matched his other half by wearing an all-black suit with silver pinstripe detail paired with a black button-down.



Meanwhile, Alyssa wore a black boyfriend blazer with matching pants, complete with a white ruffle button-down shirt underneath.

The pair's glamorous date night came less than a month after they were spotted leaving a tennis court together in Malibu, California on February 13.



Eyewitnesses state that the couple seem to be really enjoying each other's company and were grinning ear to ear throughout.



Garfield was recently seen reprising his role as 'Spider-Man' in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' which has turned out to be a mamoth hit at the box office. Garfield has also fetched an Oscar nomination in Best Actor category for 'tick, tick.....BOOM!'.