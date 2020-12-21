Alicia Silverstone claims her nine-year old son has never needed medical intervention or antibiotics

Hollywood actress Alicia Silverstone has revealed that she is raising her nine year old son on a vegan diet and credits it for his good health.



"He`s such an example of health. This is a child who is plant-based. To never have needed antibiotics in nine years and to never have needed any kind of medical intervention... Most kids have so many ear infections, they`re taking medicine all the time. I`m not saying I wouldn`t give it to him... I`m saying he doesn`t need it," she said in an interview recently.



The actress revealed that her son has been sick only twice.



"This is a kid who`s been (sick) twice in his life. Twice. For, like, a few hours. He said, `Mummy, I don`t feel good. I`m going to lay down.` In his whole life, twice. He can get a snot nose, but he`s still climbing trees," the actress pointed out.



The actress also prefers that her son comes to work with her and hence gets him to do small roles in her projects.



Silverstone`s son Bear follows in her acting footsteps with appearances in the new film 'Sister Of The Groom' and in the forthcoming second season of the web series 'The Baby-Sitters Club'.

"Because of Covid rules he can`t come (on set) unless he`s in it, so they (producers) put him in it. All I wanted was to be able to bring my baby to work. We have to support working mothers, too... I`m not going to leave my kid for months. That`s just not happening. Out of the question," Silverstone further added.