'20 kgs down': Sonam Kapoor shares her fabulous weight loss journey on Instagram

Sonam Kapoor is gearing up to make a comeback. The Bollywood star has been on a maternity break ever since the arrival of her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in 2022. The actress has often shared her postpartum journey on social media with her fans and her latest post makes us hopeful that she will be back on the big screen soon. Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share her weight loss transformation with her Instafam. In a mirror selfie video, Sonam flaunted her toned midriff, dressed in a sports bra and tights. She wrote, "What a wow...20 kgs down...6 more to go."





Earlier too, Sonam shared a series of pictures, showcasing her stunning appearance in a lehenga set while sharing her postpartum challenges on the caption.



Sonam captioned it, "It has taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly and steadily, without resorting to crash diets or intense workouts, I have focused on consistent self-care and love. I am not there yet, but I am almost where I want to be. I am incredibly grateful for my body and its incredible resilience. Being a woman is truly a remarkable experience."



Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018. The actress has featured in several Bollywood blockbusters including Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, and Khubsurat among other films.