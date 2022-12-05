5 travel essentials to pack for your bachelorette vacation

The best part of organising your bachelorette party is going to it. The final trip you have with your girlfriends before becoming enmeshed in the endless wedding procedures. We frequently forget our basics while packing since we are so excited for the bachelorette vacation to start. Many of us may identify with this. To stay prepared for your trip, make a packing list and schedule your outfits before you start packing. If not, one ends up overpacking clothing and skipping the necessities.



Whether its Goa, Thailand or even Manali, no matter where you're going, here are a few essentials that you should always carry with you when you travel:



* Sunscreen



The last thing one wants on holidays is burnt patchy skin that spoils the insta-feed and causes discomfort. Instead of coming back home to elaborate packs and ubtans rituals, best to carry a broad spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 50 to keep the skin protected. Choose a sunscreen that doesn't leave a white cast and for beach trips, remember to pick one that's reef safe and waterproof too.



* Hair removal cream



Amid all of the planning, one also tends to miss out on a salon visit for the last-minute grooming and pamper session. Hair removal cream for women is enriched with shea butter, aloe vera and bisabolol which makes the hair removal process very spa-like from the comfort of your home. Hair removal cream works in just 3-6 minutes and leaves your skin hair-free and buttery smooth. This cream is a great travel companion and a time saver. The dermatologically tested formula also eliminates dryness, darkening and skin irritation.



* Lip balm



Even if you choose to carry no makeup -- do keep a lip balm handy. No matter the climatic conditions, a lip balm doesn't just take care of chapped lips but also brightens the face with minimal effort. A tinted lip balm can also serve as a blush and an eyeshadow if too! Carry one with SPF and vitamin E extracts to shield your lips from harm.