/Mumbai gears up for its first-ever Sunburn Festival with safety plans: 1,000 security personnel, 300+ Mumbai Police officials

As Asia’s largest electronic dance music festival makes its debut in Mumbai on December 19th-21st, 2025, Sunburn Festival 2025 is set to transform Mumbai into the epicentre of global dance music championing safety, scale and spectacle. Backed by close collaboration with Mumbai Police, civic authorities and emergency services, the festival will unfold with a robust, multi-layered operational framework designed to deliver a seamless, secure and world-class experience for fans. In the lead-up to one of the most anticipated year-end live entertainment experiences in the country, Sunburn Festival 2025 has outlined an extensive on-ground plan spanning crowd safety, emergency preparedness, traffic management, surveillance and fan wellbeing. The scale of coordination underscores the festival’s long-standing commitment to hosting global-format festivals that meet international benchmarks while being tailored for Indian audiences. More than 1,000 trained security personnel will be deployed across the festival grounds, supported by 300+ officers from Mumbai Police overseeing law and order as well as traffic management. An additional 300+ traffic marshals will be stationed in and around the venue to ensure smooth access and movement, while over 100 medical professionals and 100+ certified fire marshals remain on standby throughout the festival. Together, these teams form a tightly coordinated safety ecosystem focused on prevention, preparedness and rapid response. A medical plan has been established based on audience demographics and environmental factors, including weather, event timings and alcohol consumption, with multiple medical tents, ambulances and trained staff on standby. All operations will be supported by a unified Venue Operations Centre that brings all agencies under one command for real-time coordination, with more than 250 surveillance CCTV cameras monitoring the concert grounds. Women’s safety has been placed at the centre of festival operations. Sunburn Festival 2025 will feature a women’s-only bar, dedicated frisking zones, female doctors and an all-women Quick Response Team positioned strategically across the venue to provide immediate assistance when required. Clear wayfinding, visible help points and trained staff will further reinforce a safe and inclusive environment for all attendees.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, commented, “Delivering live entertainment at scale today requires a level of civic coordination, operational discipline and long-term thinking that goes well beyond the event itself. Sunburn Festival 2025 is the outcome of sustained collaboration with city authorities, law enforcement and emergency services, aligned to a shared objective of public safety and urban readiness. By embedding global best practices across security, sustainability and crowd management, our intent is to contribute meaningfully to India’s evolving live entertainment ecosystem, demonstrating how cities and cultural platforms can work in partnership to host experiences of global relevance and long-term value.”



The festival will also follow a strict zero-drug-tolerance policy. Clear signage, public address announcements, intensive frisking procedures and focused communication across digital and on-ground touchpoints will reinforce this stance. Any individual found in possession of prohibited substances will be handed over to the relevant authorities.



Sustainability continues to be a key pillar of Sunburn Festival’s operational philosophy. The festival will focus on reducing single-use plastic consumption, with the use of rice husk and paper cups across beverage zones. Waste segregation practices will be implemented across the venue, alongside responsible disposal and upcycling processes.



Sunburn Festival 2025 promises to be its most ambitious edition yet, with its production representing one of the biggest LED screens ever created on stages in India, spanning approximately 15,000 sq. ft. Designed around the concept of a larger-than-life monolith, the stage, aptly named Beyond Infinity, will deliver a visually immersive experience powered by cutting-edge production and high-impact visuals with 1,200 lighting fixtures and 100 sound boxes spanning the stage. The result is a sensory experience that redefines how electronic music festivals are staged in the country.



As Mumbai prepares to host Sunburn Festival 2025, the city once again steps into the spotlight as a global live entertainment destination and India’s entertainment capital. The festival stands as a testament to what is possible when promoters, authorities and civic bodies work in unison, combining scale with safety, ambition with responsibility and music with meticulous planning. Sunburn Festival 2025 is a statement of India’s readiness to host world-class live experiences at an unprecedented scale.