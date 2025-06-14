/Make Father’s Day adventurous: Surprise your dad with an unforgettable experiential travel

By Govind Gaur



With Father’s Day nearing, a lot of people would be scratching their heads on what unique gift options they can look into. While cufflinks, gadgets, cakes and flowers are the most common ideas, one should go beyond the material gifts and look at gifting experiences. Experiential travel, which resonates with his personality and passion, will stay with him for his lifetime. With travel technology, gifting a well-planned, customised trip is easier and can be curated as per one’s budget. Low-cost travel today has made gifting more meaningful with senior-friendly stays, healthy food options, sustainable travelling, and easy-to-book packages. India’s quieter, scenic corners are now well within reach even for those in their older years.

Below are some options for experiential travel:

Fathers who love the slow beaches: Even as similar as the name suggests, Gokarna can be thought of as Goa’s peaceful cousin. Tucked away on the coast of Karnataka, Gokarna is a blend of beautiful beaches with coastal simplicity. The father looking for peace can take walks on quiet beaches like Om, Kudle and Half Moon. It is also steeped in mythology, being the home to the Mahabaleshwar Temple. The local seafood, coastal treks can give him a chance to reconnect with his mind, body and soul.



Giving the Indian cruise experience: Imagine the gift of a private houseboat in Alleppey, on a backwater cruise in Kerala. Cruising through the backwaters, passing by the coconut groves, local cuisine, spice plantations, chirping of birds, especially on a traditional houseboat, is incredibly peaceful. One can also get glimpses of the local Kerala life, fishermen casting nets, and women washing clothes by the banks. And these travel experiences are sustainable, as they create minimum environmental impact, supporting local economies.

For the adventurous fathers: A lot of people want to explore adventure in their later ages, something they might have missed while managing the home and responsibilities. For the fathers, who love trekking, Dzukou Valley is an unexplored and often termed as the Northeast’s Valley of Flowers. It gives the surreal experience of meadows, rare flowers, and crystal clear water streams between Nagaland and Manipur. During this time, it offers the view of thousands of blooming Dzukou lilies, nowhere else to be seen. With multiple facilities and amenities today, these treks are considered moderate even for older people with a decent level of fitness.

For the history-loving father: Mandu is a forgotten architectural wonder, home to ancient Afghan architecture, palaces, stepwells, and poetic legends like Baz Bahadur and Rani Roopmati. It is an ancient fortress city which can take travellers back to the older era of grand ruins, poetic legends and medieval Indo-Islamic architecture. With places like Jahaz Mahal, Rani Roopmati Pavilion, Hindola Mahal, and Jami Masjid, the place is an epitome of romance and tragedy, famously known for the love story of Sultan Baz Bahadur and Rani Roopmati.





For the spiritual father: India and spirituality go hand in hand, and a lot of people in their older age turn towards spirituality. While temples in places like Varanasi and Haridwar are commonly visited, a quiet and spiritual retreat in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, would be a different experience. Home to one of the largest and oldest Buddhist monasteries- the Mini Lhasa, Tawang is an epitome of tranquillity surrounded by snow-capped mountains, pine forests, meditation and prayers. The Sela Pass Lake and Madhuri Lake add to the pristine vibe, making it perfect for introspection and solitude. The Monpa people’s simple lifestyle and warm hospitality can reset fathers with rejuvenation and energy.

Govind is a visionary travelpreneur with an experience of leading more than 200 community trips. He’s fond of all kinds of voyages, yet his favourite are motorbiking expeditions, hence he accounts for 30000kms of extreme rides. He can hold a conversation around business, human values and almost everything one can think of. The man knows how to get down to work and party, equally well.