/Kirtan Icon Krishna Das announces five-city India tour: Check dates and tickets here

The Grammy-nominated master of sacred chant returns to India this October and November for an expansive stadium-grade spiritual and musical journey.



India,30th July 2026- Following a series of massive, sold-out performances during his previous visit, Grammy-nominated global chant icon Krishna Das is set to return to India for an expansive five-city tour in October and November 2026. Produced and presented by Team Innovation Cultural, the tour will bring the legendary artist's soul-stirring, East-meets-West devotional music back to its spiritual roots.



Famously dubbed by The New York Times as the ‘chant master of American Yoga’, Krishna Das has spent over three decades bridging ancient Indian spiritual traditions with contemporary Western music sensibilities. The upcoming 2026 tour promises to be his most immersive live experience in the region yet, transcending cultural, musical and geographical boundaries.



The highly anticipated five-city run kicks off in the nation’s capital, New Delhi, on October 23, 2026, before heading to the western region, starting with a performance in Mumbai on October 25, followed by in Pune on October 30, followed by a stop in Ahmedabad on November 1, before culminating in a grand finale in the south, Bengaluru, on November 4, 2026



Each tour stop will feature a central 2.5-hour primary kirtan performance. Moving away from the structure of a standard concert, these events rely heavily on the hypnotic, communal power of traditional call-and-response (bhajan) chanting of sacred Sanskrit mantras and divine names. To maintain a continuous musical and meditative flow, spoken commentary will be kept to a minimum. The performances require no prior experience or spiritual background, focusing instead on the universal human connection established through collective singing and deep acoustic resonance.



Krishna Das states, "Returning to India is always a profound experience for me. The devotion and openness of the audiences here continue to inspire me every time I visit. My hope is that these chants create a space where people can reconnect with the love, compassion, and peace that already exist within their own hearts. In these challenging times, coming together through sacred sound reminds us that we are never truly separate."



Sidhartha Todi, Founder, 7Entertainment and Co-Founder, UNI7IED states, “We are incredibly proud to bring Krishna Das back to India once again. He is one of those rare artists whose performances transcend music and become deeply transformative experiences. At 7Entertainment and UNI7IED, we are committed to bringing globally significant artists and cultural icons to audiences across India. This tour is about creating moments of genuine connection, where music, spirituality, and community come together in a way that leaves a lasting impact. We look forward to sharing this extraordinary journey with audiences across the country.”



Tickets for all five cities will be available exclusively via District by Zomato.



Tour Details

· October 23, 2026 – New Delhi

· October 25, 2026 – Mumbai

· October 30, 2026 – Pune

· November 1, 2026 – Ahmedabad

· November 4, 2026 – Bengaluru