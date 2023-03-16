Law Roach shuts down feud rumours with Zendaya, says 'she's like my little sister'

Law Roach is putting an end to all the rumours doing rounds. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old stylist made it clear that everything is fine between him and Zendaya. Ever since a video from the Paris Fashion Week of the Euphoria actress and Roach went viral, there have been rumours swirling around that things between them are not ok, especially after Roach's shocking resignation. On Wednesday, Roach made it clear that his bond with the Spiderman actress is still strong as he went on to call Zendaya, ''his little sister''. Taking to his Twitter handle, Roach shared a series of Tweets defending Zendaya and denying feud rumours. In the series of Tweets, the famous celebrity stylist wrote, ''So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever!''

In another tweet, he added, ''She’s my little sister and it’s real love, not the fake industry love.''



In the third tweet, he shared a sweet GIF of two friends and wrote, ''Literally me and zendaya….''



The viral video -



Fans started speculating that there is something wrong between Zendaya and Roach after a video of them from Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show went viral. In the video, the 26-year-old and the stylist can be seen entering the LV show, when Zendaya runs and takes the front seat next to Emma Stone. Roach, who was coming slowly, comes and stands in front of Zendaya, as there is no seat available to sit.



The 26-year-old star who was busy talking to Emma points to take a seat in the second row. In the clip, he seemed a little disappointed. The video quickly went viral with many slamming Zendaya for disrespecting and talking rudely to Roach.



''That was so disrespectful to him considering HE is the one behind all her amazing looks.'' one Twitter user wrote.



''I get law Roach, like he is a famous stylist and really known for his work esp with Zendaya, like they should have reserved a seat for him.''

'I am obviously mystified by the "Zendaya should have given up her seat" discourse.'



Roach's retirement -



Earlier this week, Roach, who has worked and styled a number of Hollywood divas like Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion, and Priyanka Chopra, shocked everyone as he announced his retirement.



In his retirement post, Roach wrote: ''the politics, the lies and the false narratives finally got him.''



The caption reads, ''My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.''