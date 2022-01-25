Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, family issues statement requesting privacy

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar' health has marginally improved as she continues to remain in the ICU and under the observation of the doctors. The legendary singer contracted COVID-19 earlier this month and has been in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital since then.



On Tuesday, the Mangeshkar family issued a statement informing fans that the singer health had improved slightly.

"There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU under treatment of a team of doctors, headed by Dr Pratit Samdani," the statement said.



"It’s not possible to give updates daily as that is a direct intrusion in the privacy of the family. We request each one of you be sensitive to this issue. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Lata didi’s health. We thank you for your cooperation," the statement concluded.



A few days earlier, rumours on social media claimed that Mangeshkar had died due to COVID related complications. The singer's family had rubbished the rumours and urged fans to not believe in such news.



Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in India. She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi and Marathi.

