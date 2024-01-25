Laapataa Ladies trailer: Kiran Rao's new film about misplaced brides packs a solid punch

Kiran Rao is back at the director's chair after a long time. The trailer of her new film Laapataa Ladies was unveiled on Wednesday and it packs a powerful punch as it offered a peek into its humoristic world.



The film is set in the backdrop of rural India and talks about two young brides who get lost on a train and the search and bafflement that ensues.



Well-wrapped with great acting of the lead cast, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel the film promises to offer the audience a roller coaster ride of humorous moments in an engaging story.



The trailer has indeed piqued the excitement to witness this comedy-drama on the big screens on 1st March 2024.

Coming from the producers of Delhi Belly, Dangal, and Peepli Live, the film is sure to deliver a humorous treat on its release. Moreover, the film has also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.