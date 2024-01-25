Laapataa Ladies trailer: Kiran Rao's new film about misplaced brides packs a solid punch
Story highlights
Kiran Rao is back at the director's chair after a long time. The trailer of her new film Laapataa Ladies was unveiled on Wednesday and it packs a powerful punch as it offered a peek into its humoristic world.
The film is set in the backdrop of rural India and talks about two young brides who get lost on a train and the search and bafflement that ensues.
Well-wrapped with great acting of the lead cast, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel the film promises to offer the audience a roller coaster ride of humorous moments in an engaging story.
The trailer has indeed piqued the excitement to witness this comedy-drama on the big screens on 1st March 2024.
Coming from the producers of Delhi Belly, Dangal, and Peepli Live, the film is sure to deliver a humorous treat on its release. Moreover, the film has also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.
Watch the trailer of Laapataa Ladies here:
The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is all set for its release on 1st March 2024.