Kylie Jenner tops Forbes 2020 list for highest-paid celebrities, Kanye West is close second

American reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes 2020 list of highest paid celebrities.



According to reports, the top-earning stars in the world earned a combined of USD 6.1 billion in 2020 with Kylie Jenner and Kanye West at the top of the list.



Setting aside Kylie`s history with Forbes, the financial experts there calculated her earning this year to be at USD 590 million after she sold a majority of her beauty brand`s stake to Coty Inc.



Ranked at No. 2, on the list by making USD 170 million was American rapper and record producer Kanye West, who is also coincidentally Kylie`s brother-in-law. The aspiring politician has his Adidas partnership to thank for this hefty payday.



Tyler Perry, Howard Stern, and Dwayne Johnson, A-lister athletes like Roger Federer, Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar are the other celebrities who feature in the top 10 of Forbes annual list.



Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry, this year`s combined total of USD 6.1 billion was USD 200 million lesser than that of 2019.

