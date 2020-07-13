Kunal Kemmu, 'Lootcase' to premiere on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar

Kunal Kemmu starrer 'Lootcase' will premier on July 31 on Disney+Hotstar. The movie also stars Rasika Dugal and Ranvir Shorey.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and wrote: “RELEASE DATE FINALIZED... #Lootcase to premiere on 31 July 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstar... Stars #KunalKemmu, #RasikaDugal, #RanvirShorey, #VijayRaaz and #GajrajRao... Directed by Rajesh Krishnan... Poster...” The film also stars actors Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao and Rasika Dugal.

The movie is been directed, Rajesh Krishnan. The movie revolves around a middle-aged man, who comes across a red-coloured suitcase full of money.



The movie was earlier scheduled to release in April 2020, as due to coronavirus pandemic, theatres remain shut and the filmmakers decided to release the film on the OTT platform instead.



Kunal was last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Malang' alongside Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur.



Apart from 'Lootcase', Sushant Singh Rajput last movie 'Dil Bechara', Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb', Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2', 'Khuda Hafiz' featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar.