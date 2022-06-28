'Kumblangi Nights' star Ambika Rao dies at age 57

Assistant director in numerous Malayalam movies, Ambika Rao, passed away on Tuesday, family sources said. She was 57.



Rao, who had also acted in numerous movies, was living in Thrissur and undergoing treatment for kidney disease.

She was known in the film fraternity for coaching non-Keralite actors the Malayalam dialogues during movie shootings.

Rao became an assistant director for the first time in 2002 in the movie 'Krishna Gopalakrishna' directed by Balachandra Menon.



She had worked as an associate and assistant for numerous movies including Hallo, Big B, Romeo, Daddy Cool, Thommanum Makkalum, Salt and Pepper, Rajamanikyam among others.



Gramophone, Meeshamadhavan, Pattalam, Swapnakoodu, Chronic Bachelor, Vettom and the latest Kumblangi Nights were among some movies in which she acted.