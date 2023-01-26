Krista Vernoff is leaving 'Grey's Anatomy' as showrunner

Krista Vernoff will step down as the showrunner and executive producer of 'Grey's Anatomy'. The shocking announcement came just a few months after 'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo announced her departure from the show. In addition to 'Grey's Anatomy,' Krista has also stepped down from 'Station 19' at ABC, as per Variety. Vernoff will wave goodbye to both shows after the end of the current season. No showrunner has been announced yet. 'Grey's Anatomy' is currently in its 19th season, meanwhile 'Station 19' is in its sixth.

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for the past six years and ‘Station 19’ for the last four," Vernoff said in a statement.



"The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers' rooms is beyond measure, and these crews work magic week after week. I will be forever grateful to Shonda Rhimes for her trust and to Disney and ABC for their support. The last time I left 'Grey’s Anatomy,' I was gone for seven seasons, and the show was still going when Shonda called me to run it. So I’m not saying goodbye because that would be too bittersweet. I’m saying, See you in seven seasons."



Reacting to Venoff's departure, 'Grey's Anatomy' creator Shonda Rhimes said, "Krista’s creativity, vision, and dedicated leadership have allowed 'Grey’s Anatomy' and 'Station 19' to continue to flourish."



She added, "I am incredibly grateful to her for all her hard work." She will always remain part of the Shondaland family.



Other shows that Vernoff has worked on are 'Grey’s' spinoff 'Private Practice,' Showtime's 'Shameless,' and 'Charmed' at The CW.



Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show next month as a series regular. The final episode will air on February 23.