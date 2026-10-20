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KPop Demon Hunters' star EJAE marries fiance Sam Kim

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 15:14 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 15:14 IST
KPop Demon Hunters' star EJAE marries fiance Sam Kim

Picture of Sam Kim and South Korean-US singer-songwriter Ejae Photograph: (X)

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First met in 2017 for a musical collaboration, EJAE has married her fiancé Sam Kim in a wedding ceremony held in Seoul. Scroll down to take a look.

K-pop Demon Hunters Star EJAE is married. The pop star, whose real name is Kim Eun-jae, got hitched to her longtime fiancé, Sam Kim, on Oct. 17 in Seoul, South Korea. It all began as a creative collaboration in 2017 when a mutual friend set up a songwriting session at Sam’s home studio.

To tie the knot, EJAE and Sam chose Seoul, where they celebrated their union with friends and family, and their wedding was an infusion of their heritage, roots and old memories.

K-pop Demon Hunters' star EJAE marries fiancé Sam Kim: In pics

On Oct. 20, Vogue shared a joint post with the newly married couple, revealing happy photos from their wedding. For the ceremony, the Netflix star wore a pristine white gown, and her husband complemented her in a black tuxedo.

The celebrations began with a Paebaek ceremony and a welcome party featuring Korean fusion cuisine. They exchanged vows in EJAE's grandparents' house.

“My grandparents lived in the house at the venue when I was a little girl,” she shares.

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Following the ceremony, a reception was organised in a glass house on the property. In the photos shared, the newlyweds looked happy as they posed during their ceremony. For the special day, she wore a custom Danielle Frankel tulle gown with a strapless neckline, paired with dainty family heirloom jewellery. She kept her makeup minimal.

Not only that, but the couple also paid tribute to their traditional Korean roots as they wore embroidered traditional Korean hanboks, designed by Han Eun Hee. Embroidered with gold, she wore a voluminous traditional attire. For the reception, the star wore a pink hanbok over a white dress.

For another wedding festivity, EJAE wore a more colourful and grand traditional ensemble, featuring a blue skirt with a blue shrug and saekdong sleeves, richly embroidered with gold.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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