Korean stars Lee Beom-soo and Lee Yoon-jin headed for a divorce after 14 years of marriage

“Lee Beom-soo and Lee Yoon-jin are in the process of negotiating their divorce. Because it’s a personal matter, it’s difficult for us to confirm the details.”



Speculation about the couple’s divorce started in December 2023 when Lee Yoon-jin posted some cryptic messages on Instagram that hinted that her marriage with Lee Beom-see was on the rocks. Soon after, the two stopped following each other on Instagram. Following this, the actor deleted all his posts and unfollowed everyone else on his following list too.



Back then, the actor's talent agency has issued a statement refuting rumours of divorce. However, four months on, the news has been confirmed that the two are indeed parting ways.



The couple have two children and it is unclear on whether they will co-parent or take custody individually of their children.



Reports state that the two are now working on their divorce with the help of a mediator. Lee Yoon-jin reportedly had asked her estranged husband if they could reach a middle ground but the two were unable to. So, she turned to the court and filed a divorce mediation request. Their first meditation hearing is soon to take place.



The two tied the knot in May 2010 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2011. They had a son in 2014.



As per reports, the couple has been living separately for a while. While Lee Yoon-jin resides in Bali, Indonesia, with their daughter, Lee Beom-soo lives in Seoul, South Korea, with their son.