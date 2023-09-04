Korean actors Yoon Hyun Min and Baek jin Hee separate after 7 years of dating 

Popular South Korean actors Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee have decided to part ways after seven years of relationship. On Monday, a report on Sports DongA surfaced about their break up. Hours later it was confirmed by their respective agencies. The two starred together in the 2015 K-drama My Daughter Geum Sa Wol.

“It’s true that Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee have broken up. Now, rather than a couple, the two are rooting for each other as colleagues. It must have been a hard decision since they have dated for so long. I’m sure there are feelings of disappointment. I just hope fans bless them with support and encouragement,” said an acquaintance of the couple to the news outlet.

Soompi stated that Yoon Hyun Min’s agency has confirmed the reports. “It’s true that Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee have broken up. As both of them are busy with acting projects, they wound up parting ways.”

Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee's relationship timeline



Baek Jin Hee and Yoon Hyun Min started dating while working together in MBC drama, My Daughter, Geum Sa Wol. Directed by Baek Ho-Min, the show also starred Park Se Young, Jeon In Hwa and Do Sang Woo. Rumours of Baek Jin Hee and Yoon Hyun Min dating first surfaced in early 2016. Although they did not confirm their relationship initially, later they revealed that they began seeing each other in April of the same year.