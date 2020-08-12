Korean actor Sung Joon to get married to girlfriend in September

South Korean actor Sung Joon is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend in September. The wedding will be a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance.



The couple who are legally married and parents to two kids will get married on September 12. Sung Joon's girlfriend is not a celebrity.



The announcement was made by Sung Joon's agency O& Entertainment. "Sung Joon will hold a private wedding on September 12. Only close family members and acquaintances will be invited," read the statement from his agency.

Very few details of the wedding are known so far. The venue and the guest list have not been disclosed to respect the bride and her family's privacy.



Sung Joon registered his marriage in 2018 just before he got enlisting in the military soon after he learnt that his girlfriend was expecting their first child together.



The couple got married legally before he left to join the army.



However, soon after the child was born he requested for a paternity leave and assured to continue his military service later as he wanted to be with his wife and the newborn.



Sung Joon had back then posted a handwritten letter on his social media page explaining the situation. "We were unable to hold a wedding but believed registering the marriage was the best I could do for my wife with my enlistment approaching. One year has passed, and out of concern for my wife, who has to do everything on her own without me, I requested a change in the assignment and have begun the remainder of my military service as a full-time reserve," Sung Hoon said.