Koffee With Karan: Katrina Kaif pitted against Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in buzzer round

It looks like the tenth episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' will be a laugh riot as Katrina Kaif shares the famous couch with actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The three will soon be seen in a film called 'Bhoot Police' which is rumoured to be a remake of 'Ghost Busters'.



Marking the season’s first trio, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache.



With Bollywood witnessing an array of weddings, discussions of suhaag raat (first night after the wedding) can never be far away from the 'Koffee With Karan' couch. While Alia Bhatt dismissed the concept of suhaag raat as a myth, recently married Katrina Kaif, shared a smarter solution for tired couples to follow.





“It does not always have to be a suhaag raat. It can also be a suhaag din (wedding day),” reasoned the superstar.

For couples struggling to live up to the hype of suhaag raat, Katrina Kaif’s rationale does ring a bell of logic!

The teaser also shows Kaif competing against Khatter and Chaturvedi in the now popular buzzer round where Khatter goes all out in answering questions in a bid to win the coveted prize.



The tenth episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' will stream on Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.