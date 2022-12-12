Kit Harington teases Jon Snow spinoff series deets; read inside

Kit Harington, best known for his role as Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones’ hinted at what fans could expect if there was a sequel series in the making on his character.

He made an appearance at the GoT convention in Los Angeles where he was asked about the Jon Snow sequel. Kit Harington said, “I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

Kit Harington continued, “He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that’s interesting.”

“So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He’s not OK,” he added.