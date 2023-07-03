King The Land stars Lee Junho and Yoon A are in a relationship: Reports

Korean stars Junho and Yoon A dating



Multiple reports suggest that Junho and YoonA took on King The Land, because they were already dating. The couple first appeared together in a romantic dance as MCs for a music show. The couple's performance to Senorita left everyone dazzled and now their chemistry in King The Land has been gaining a lot of eyeballs.



Both their agencies SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment said that they are looking into the reports and yet to confirm the relationship.



King The Land is one of the top 10 shows for JTC drama. The show is about a chaebol heir and a hotel staff worker whose paths collide due to unforeseen circumstances.



Lee Junho is a member of 2PM, while Im YoonA is a member of Girls’ Generation. Both the groups debuted around the same time and the duo has known each other for a longer period too.



Earlier during a press conference, YoonA had stated she was happy to be working with Junho. "It's our first time working on an acting project together. I'm so happy that I'm working with Junho, whom I've known professionally since we were young. There were moments when we could comfortably look back on those days and talk about our experiences."

