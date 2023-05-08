King Charles and Queen Camilla make a surprise appearance on American Idol hours after coronation

Britain's newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla made a surprise appearance on American Idol hours after their coronation ceremony. The King and Queen appeared in a pre-taped segment which was aired on the reality show on Sunday night.



The pre-taped segment had regular Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry explaining to fans their absence as they were in London performing at Sunday’s The Coronation Concert in celebration of Charles acceding to the throne.

Speaking to Idol host Ryan Seacrest, Richie and Perry appeared to be in a grand room inside Windsor Castle, where the concert took place. Minutes later, Charles and Camilla wander into the shot and rather awkwardly ask when Richie and Perry would be finished using the room they were filming the segment.



Sunday's episode of American Idol had two guest judges filling in for Perry and Richie- Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran. The two singers joined regular Idol judge Luke Bryan.