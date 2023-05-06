King Charles and Queen Camila make first appearance at palace balcony after coronation

God save the King! After an hours-long ceremony concluded at Westminster Abbey, the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave at the thousands of people gathered to witness the historic event. Concluding the coronation day, the King and Queen appeared on the balcony of the palace with a group of senior royals, including Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. The Prince and Princess of Wales' three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, also joined the royal family on the balcony. However, Prince Harry was missing from the balcony. Harry had attended the Westminister Abbey ceremony but without his wife Meghan and two young children, who stayed back in the United States.





Charlotte and Louis were standing near their parents and also waved at the well-wishers, while, Prince George, who was one of the Pages of Honor, stood near his grandfather.



As per the Daily Mail, around 2 million people were standing on the streets of a rainy London to see the first glimpse of the newly crowned King of Britain since 1953.



After the ceremony concluded, Charles and Camilla left the Abbey in the Gold State Coach, drawn by horses. The couple happily waved at the crowd present on the street.



Princess Anne was the only royal who followed the newly crowned King and Queen on horseback as Gold-Stick-in-Waiting. While other senior royals followed them in other state carriages.



Prince William and Kate took part in the coronation procession back from the Abbey to Buckingham Palace with their three children.