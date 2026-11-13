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Kindergarten Cop child star Christian Cousins dies, brother reveals he was, 'very sick with liver disease'

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Nov 13, 2026, 21:38 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 21:38 IST
Kindergarten Cop child star Christian Cousins dies, brother reveals he was, 'very sick with liver disease'

Actor Christian Cousins Photograph: (FACEBOOK)

Story highlights

Former child actor Christian Cousins, best known for playing Dominic in Kindergarten Cop, has died at the age of 43.His brother, Jonas Roeser, announced the news on Instagram on October 22, revealing that Christian had been very sick with liver disease.

Actor Christian Cousins is no more. Best known for appearing in Kindergarten Cop as a child actor, he died on October 20. He was 43 years old.

The news of Christian's death was shared by his brother, Jonas Roeser, on October 22.

Sharing a series of photos of the actor, Roeser shared that the actor had been 'very sick with liver disease.' However, the exact cause of death was not confirmed.

Sharing the carousel of photos of the actor, his brother wrote in a tribute post,''RIP: My Dear Brother Christian Cousins. It’s hard to share that my brother, Christian Cousins, has passed away. Christian and his twin brother, Joseph “Joey” Cousins, are my brothers through my biological father.They grew up in California while I was in Washington and I didn’t get to know them until I was in college.''

''Before that, I grew up watching them on television in Knots Landing and the lead role of Dominic in Kindergarten Cop with Arnold Schwarzenegger,'' he shared.

In his emotional Instagram tribute, he remembered his brother not just for his work as a child star, but for the person he was off-screen:

''But those roles are only a small part of how I’ll remember Christian. He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams. Christian had been very sick with liver disease,'' he shared.

Born in March 1983 in Orange County, California, the twin brothers' first acting gig was when they were 5 years old. Christian and his twin brother Joey shared the screen with
Schwarzenegger in the 1990 comedy Kindergarten Cop. Both actors played the role of Dominic.

The movies Christian was part of include Critters 3 (1991), Intruders (1992) and Twin Sitters (1994).

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Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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