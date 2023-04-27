Kim Kardashian's look-alike Christina Ashten Gourkani dies due to plastic surgery complications: Reports

Christina Ashten Gourkani- a popular OnlyFans model and Kim Kardashian look-alike, has passed away at the age of 34. Several reports indicate that Christina's death could have been a result of a plastic surgery procedure gone wrong.



The tragic news of Christina's demise was shared in a GoFundMe campaign set up by her grieving family. According to the post, the family received a frantic call from a relative last week, screaming that Christina was dying. The horrifying news "instantly shattered" their world.



The family rushed to the hospital where they were told that Christina's health had taken a sudden and steep decline following a cardiac arrest. She did not survive. According to TMZ, her family revealed that Christina's death is being investigated as a potential homicide, stemming from a "medical procedure that took a turn for the worse."