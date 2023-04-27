Kim Kardashian's look-alike Christina Ashten Gourkani dies due to plastic surgery complications: Reports
Story highlights
Christina Ashten Gourkani- a popular OnlyFans model and Kim Kardashian look-alike, has passed away at the age of 34. Several reports indicate that Christina's death could have been a result of a plastic surgery procedure gone wrong.
Christina Ashten Gourkani- a popular OnlyFans model and Kim Kardashian look-alike, has passed away at the age of 34. Several reports indicate that Christina's death could have been a result of a plastic surgery procedure gone wrong.
Christina Ashten Gourkani- a popular OnlyFans model and Kim Kardashian look-alike, has passed away at the age of 34. Several reports indicate that Christina's death could have been a result of a plastic surgery procedure gone wrong.
The tragic news of Christina's demise was shared in a GoFundMe campaign set up by her grieving family. According to the post, the family received a frantic call from a relative last week, screaming that Christina was dying. The horrifying news "instantly shattered" their world.
The family rushed to the hospital where they were told that Christina's health had taken a sudden and steep decline following a cardiac arrest. She did not survive. According to TMZ, her family revealed that Christina's death is being investigated as a potential homicide, stemming from a "medical procedure that took a turn for the worse."
While reports claim that her death happened due to a failed plastic surgery, the family did not reveal any details.
The GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $40,000 to cover the costs of Christina's memorial service.
Christina was known to fans as Ashten G and she had garnered a substantial following not only on OnlyFans but also on Instagram, boasting over 600,000 followers at the time of her death. Her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian had captured the attention of fans worldwide.
The news of Christina's death comes days after the Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci died due to complication in cosmetic procedures. He had reportedly undergone several plastic surgeries in order to look like BTS member Jimin and died at the age of 22.