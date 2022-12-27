Kim Kardashian thinks future boyfriends will be 'scared' of Kanye West

Kim and Pete broke up after a few months of dating but the reality TV star has admitted that she feels her future boyfriends will be 'scared' of her ex-husband.



Kim appeared on the recent episode of 'Angie Martinez IRL' podcast, saying, "There's a part of me that is like, 'oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don't have the easiest ex?"



"I don't think that's fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent," Kim added.



"Then there's a side of me that's like, 'Why would I ever have to live that way?'" she said.



During the podcast, Kim also talked about the difficulties of co-parenting with West. The former couple shares four children together.



The Skims founder also explained that she always makes a concerted effort to protect her children from their father's controversial behaviour, which also includes a barrage of anti-Semitic remarks made by the rapper this year.