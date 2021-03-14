Kim Kardashian talks about her role in upcoming 'Paw Patrol' movie at Kids' Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian shared great news for her fans.



Kardashian teased her big role in 'Paw Patrol: The Movie' while appearing virtually on the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.



Talking about the movie with co-stars Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin, Kim said, ''We had such a great time working on this movie,” Kim shared. “My kids can barely believe it when I said I was going to be in it.''



“That’s right, all of us were starstruck to work with the pups,” Tyler added. “Can you believe it? We’re in a movie with the pups. Wait till my son sees me. I’m in the movie with the pups! Kim’s in the movie with the pups! Yara’s in the movie with the pups! So great, it’s so great.”



The 40-year-old lends her voice to a new character in the movie, which has been written specifically for her.

Shahidi added, "There's so going to be so much fun, action and adventure."



The mother of four first announced the role back in October on Twitter: ''I'm officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We're On A Roll!!!''



Kardashian appearance comes months after she officially filed for divorce from husband Kanye West. She shares daughters North, seven, Chicago, three, sons Saint, five, and Psalm, one with estranged husband Kanye West, 43, whom she married in May of 2014.



The movie is set to be released in August.