Kim Kardashian reveals why she addressed her sex tape controversy in debut episode of 'KUWTK'

As 'Keeping up with the Kardashian' is nearing its end, Kim Kardashian is looking back to the very first episode of the long-running series.



In one of the recent episodes, Kim explained why they had talked about the controversy on the debut episode. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 40-year-old reality star said, ''I do think that, obviously, as producers, I’m sure they loved it. And loved [us] wanting to talk about the elephant in the room. And I probably wouldn’t have, unless it was for the show,'' Kim shared.

''Sometimes I feel like, ‘OK, I know I should probably deal and get this over with. Someone’s gonna ask me, so I might as well just go ahead and do it.’”

In the episode, Kim's big sister, Kourtney Kardashian helped her to prepare for an appearance on 'The Tyra Banks Show', and then she asked her sister why she made the tape with rapper Ray J, to which Kim replied, "Because I was horny and I felt like it."



“In a way, filming has helped us deal with things, instead of sweeping them under the rug,” Kim added. “At the end of the day, I was always open and honest and wanted to share whatever I was going through. I wasn’t gonna hold back,” the beauty mogul added.

Kim Kardashian and her controversies



Meanwhile, 'KUWTK' producer Farnaz Farjam also recalled the famous episode and said, ''I remember Kim being conflicted about it, because she hated everything that was going on around that tape,'' Farjam said.



''We all talked about, ‘We just have to own all the controversy around this family’ and jumped in with both feet in the first episode. Then, the audience can get to know them at a much deeper level than what’s been tabloid headlines,'' he added.



The series finale episode will air on June 10.