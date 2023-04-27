Kim Kardashian reveals she'd give up reality TV to be a 'full time' lawyer

We can't imagine showbiz without Kim Kardashian but the reality star surely can, Kim recently got candid about her future in the criminal justice reform movement while speaking at the TIME100 Summit.



"I would be just as happy being an attorney full time," she answered when asked if she would ever consider a life without being in the spotlight."The journey just really opened up my eyes so much," she shared, adding, "It gets overwhelming because there`s so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloe (Kardashian) to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her."



Kim is not officially a lawyer yet but the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star shared with moderator Poppy Harlow that she hopes her efforts in the movement will be "her life`s most meaningful work."



"I hope so," she said, adding, "I always joke with my mom -- who`s my manager -- I say Kim K. is retiring, and I`m just going to be an attorney."Kim's reform work began in October 2017 after learning about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been in prison since October 1996 after being convicted for helping facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case.