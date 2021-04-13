Kim Kardashian files for divorce as Kanye West seeks joint custody of kids

Kanye West has agreed with Kim Kardashian that they should have joint custody of their four children. The two have both stated that they do not need spousal support.



Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from the rapper earlier and West's attorney filed a response about two months back. The couple were married for six and a half years. Sources reveal that divorce proceedings have already begun.



Reports suggest, West's filing was virtually identical to his former wife's petition. They both agreed that on the fact that they were ending the marriage over irreconcilable differences and agreed to shared custody of their children- North, age seven, Saint, age five, Chicago, age three, and Psalm, who turns two next month.



The two had a prenuptial agreement and had kept their properties separate. They both have not asked for spousal support.



The proceedings brings an end to one of the most followed celebrity marriages of our times. It was the first marriage for West and the third for Kardashian