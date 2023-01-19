Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana's famous diamond pendant for this whopping price

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is now the new owner of the Attallah Cross- an amethyst and diamond pendant- which was Princess Diana's. The late Princess was spotted wearing the jewellery piece on several occasions. The piece was originally made by a British jeweller Garrad in the 1920s and was auctioned by Sotheby's, the auction house.



According to Sotheby's the jewellery item was sold for 163,800 pounds at a sale in London and four bidders had competed for the pendant which was ultimately bought by Kim Kardashian.



"Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as the Attallah Cross, which is so colourful, bold and distinctive," Sotheby's Kristian Spofforth said, adding, "To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the princess's growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewellery choices, at that particular moment in her life." The pendant reportedly fetched almost twice the estimated cost, revealed the auction house.



Princess Diana had worn the pendant to a 1987 charity gala.



Interestingly, Kim Kardashian has been known to be a fan of iconic and historical pieces. One would recall, she had created headlines when she attended the Met Gala in a dress worn originally by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 when she serenaded then-president John F Kennedy on his birthday.



The Attallah Cross is a bold and colourful pendant and set with square-cut amethysts and accented by circular-cut diamonds. The pendant reportedly has a diamond weight of 5.25 carats approximately.