Kiara-Sidharth wedding: Photo of their sweet letter for guests is now going viral

Pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s lavish wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer are everything we imagined them to be – sweet and full of love. A new photo of their letter for the guests who made it to their intimate ceremony will leave you feeling with what the Millennials call FOMO.

In the sweet note, the bride and groom talk about making memories. It reads: “Thank you so much for sharing in the joy of our wedding day. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends in our lives who have travelled from near and far to celebrate here with us. Please drink, dance and make memories with us tonight as our first evening as a married couple. With Love, Kiara & Sid.” Among other things, the letter of gratitude accompanied a coin with the couple’s initials, S and K, engraved.

While both Kiara and Sidharth kept the wedding intimate and invitation-only, they shared pictures and videos from the lavish ceremony on their social media accounts. The first wedding photo they shared came with the caption: “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai”. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead (We are finally booked for life. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.)”