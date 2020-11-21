Kiara Advani starrer 'Indoo Ki Jawani' to be released in cinema halls

Kiara Advani starrer comedy-drama 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is set to be released in theatres on December 11, 2020.



Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the same on Twitter."#BreakingNews... ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE IN DEC 2020... #IndooKiJawani - starring #KiaraAdvani and #AdityaSeal - to release in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples," he noted.

Earlier, the 'Kabir Singh' star shared a teaser of a dancing number `Hasina Pagal Deewani` from the film. Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications.



The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.



'Indoo Ki Jawani` is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen. The film also stars Mallika Dua and Aditya Seal.