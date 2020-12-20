'KGF: Chapter 2': Makers wrap the climax shoot of the action-film starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt

It's a wrap for much-awaited action drama 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Prashanth Neel, the director of the film took to his Twitter to announce the wrap.



"Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot. The best team hands down! @duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life. @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always. "An end to the climax shoot. Can't wait for the world to see 'KGF Chapter2' only on the big screen," he tweeted.



Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot🎥 The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life ⚔ @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always🔥

An end to the climax shoot👏Cant wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen🙏 pic.twitter.com/7EZSAnWehY — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 20, 2020 ×





The film is a sequel of 2018 period-action blockbuster 'KGF' starring Yash in the lead. The film features actor Sanjay Dutt, who is making his Kannada debut.



In August, Dutt, 61, had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on overcoming his battle with cancer. The actor resumed shooting for the film in November. 'KGF: Chapter 2' where he will be seen as the antagonist, Adheera.



"End of Hyderabad schedule (climax fight) and end of @duttsanjay sir portion for #kgfchapter2. Had an Amazing experience capturing the legend on camera," he wrote.



Production on the movie was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March. The work on the sequel resumed in August, with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash joining the team. "KGF" follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The sequel also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.